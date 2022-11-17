Portsmouth Water consulting on 50-year plan to supply reliable water

Portsmouth Water is asking its customers to share their views on its plan to secure reliable, healthy drinking water for the next 50 years.

The company has published its draft Water Resources Management Plan today (Nov 15) setting out its most ambitious plan to date to maintain its long tradition of reliably supplying water at a price everyone can afford.

The plan is focused on making better use of existing water, including:

Installing smart water meters for most homes

Offering customers support to save water, repair leaks and reduce bills

Reducing leaks by half by 2050

Helping businesses to save water and reduce leaks

Tapping into Government plans for efficiency labels on goods like dishwashers.

It will also see the likelihood of emergency restrictions in severe droughts, such as standpipes, reduce to only once every 500 years on average after 2039.*

In later years, the company plans to reduce the amount of water it shares with Southern Water and potentially also import supplies from Southern Water. This could allow it to take less water for public supply from the underground chalk aquifers which feed precious chalk streams, such as the Ems and Meon.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is our most ambitious plan because we’ve actively collaborated with five other water companies in the South East of England to create a long-term overarching regional plan which offers the most benefit to people, business, the environment and society.

“This puts us all in a better place to tackle the challenges of climate change, population growth and the need to leave more water in our environment for wildlife. The drought this summer and the highest-recorded temperatures in the UK were a stark reminder of the vital importance of having reliable water in our daily lives.”

The company updates its long-term water resources plans every five years and the last one in 2019 included its proposal to build Havant Thicket Reservoir. This has now gained planning permission and is set to provide water to local customers from 2029, as well as a haven for wildlife and a hub for community activities.

Portsmouth Water is running the public consultation on its draft plan until February 20, 2023 and is keen to hear feedback before publishing its final plan next year. Visit Have your Say Portsmouth water (engagementhq.com) to find out more and have your say.