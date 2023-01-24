Thousands of Portsmouth Water customers to receive extra help paying their bills

Published: 24th January 2023 11:55

Thousands of Portsmouth Water customers are receiving extra help paying their bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The water company has increased the length of its “payment holidays” from three to six months and has already achieved its 2025 target of 10,000 households benefitting from its social tariff.

Matthew Hamilton, Chief Customer Officer for Portsmouth Water, said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges facing our customers as the cost-of-living rises and are doing all we can to keep bills affordable. By extending our “payment holidays” to six months, we hope to take the pressure off households who may be struggling, giving them the flexibility to pay later.

“We are also very proud to have exceeded our target for putting customers on our social tariff by nearly three years. This is designed to cap the customer’s water bill at our minimum charge for the year which will reduce their payments.”

The social tariff is for customers who have a low income or are in receipt of certain benefits.

It caps the customer’s water bill at Portsmouth Water’s minimum charge for the year. To qualify for the social tariff, customers must have a household income of less than the Government’s low-income threshold excluding certain benefits.

Customers can apply for one six-month payment holiday in a 12 month period, with no bill payments needing to be made during the break.

Portsmouth Water is proud to have consistently maintained the lowest water bills in the industry and remains fully committed to ensuring our customers’ bills stay affordable.

Customers needing support with their bills can find out more here: https://www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/customer-services/help-with-my-bills/

Alternatively, call 023 9249 9888 or email Head.office@portsmouthwater.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.