Have Your Say: Firearms Licensing In England and Wales

Published: 15th October 2021 11:06
There has been heightened public concern following the recent tragic shooting of five people in Plymouth by a man who then killed himself. The Home Office is currently reviewing arrangements for the licensing of guns and will shortly be introducing new statutory guidance to be followed by all police forces.

At the end of last year (2020/21), more than 565,000 people in England and Wales held a firearms licence and/or a shotgun certificate. Licences and certificates are valid for five years, and then must be renewed if the licence holder wishes to retain their firearm(s). They can be revoked by the police at any time if the holder no longer meets the conditions of their licence.

Police and Crime Commissioners want to understand the public's views and ensure they are heard by the Home Office when considering possible revisions to the current rules and processes around licensing of weapons in England and Wales.

Thank you for taking the time to share your views on this important subject

Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5J7PV2K

The survey will close at 5pm on Wednesday 20th October.
