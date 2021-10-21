https://analytics.google.
Have Your Say: Crime, Community and the effectiveness of Neighbourhood Watch

Published: 21st October 2021 15:18
For the second year running, we want to hear your thoughts about crime, community, and how effective Neighbourhood Watch is.


The survey is open to the public across England and Wales, regardless of whether they live in a Neighbourhood Watch area or not.

The results will enable us to better understand on a national and regional level crime, fear of crime and benchmark whether membership to a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, or living in a Neighbourhood Watch area, has an impact on levels of crime, concern about crime, neighbourliness, and the willingness of communities to work together.

Last year our survey received just over 30,000 responses from across England and Wales providing us with a rich and useful set of data. This year we will be able to compare our data to last year’s results.

Please share this survey across all the various communities which you belong to whether they be a Neighbourhood Watch community or other such as sport, religious or work community. This will help us receive a good balance of responses from Neighbourhood Watch members and non-members which will enable us to compare experiences between these two groups.

 


 

