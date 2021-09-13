https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Have your say on Car Club scheme plans

Published: 13th September 2021 16:13
Residents across Portsmouth are being asked for their views on a new scheme that could save drivers money and give them access to a car without owning one.

Car clubs are already run successfully in other cities across the UK, and the council would like to understand residents' views on establishing one in the city.

Car clubs can save members money by giving them access to a shared low-emission vehicle when it is needed, meaning people could also consider getting rid of their second car and save money.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: "A car club is one of a number of schemes we are considering as we work to develop cleaner air in the city, and we want to understand if residents feel this would be a useful addition.

"With the rise in people working from home, or commuting less frequently, we understand there are cars across the city that aren't being used the way they used to be. Maybe you go to the office less frequently and walk or take public transport most of the time, but still need to use a car sometimes. You may find that you save money using a car club to go shopping, travel to work, or take a trip to see family, and you get to be part of the climate change solution at the same time."

Other ways that the council is looking at reducing air pollution and making the city's air cleaner and safer to breathe include the government-mandated Clean Air Zone, which is being introduced from November 2021. The council is also looking at a range of other ways residents can make a difference in the city, including adding more electric car charging points in residential streets, and encouraging people to use alternative forms of transport including public transport and rental e-scooters.

The survey runs until October 11. For more information and to share your views visit https://travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/schemes/car-club-survey/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies