Tribute Paid to Man Who Was Murdered in Gosport

Published: 7th February 2020 18:46

Tribute has been paid to a man who was murdered in Gosport over the weekend.

Andrew Oliver, aged 53 years, of Harwood Road, Gosport, died following an incident on Saturday afternoon (February 1).

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

They said: “Andrew Oliver was a loving, caring and creative grandfather, dad, brother, son & friend. He adored his two grandchildren and dog Bert. Life without him is unimaginable.

“He was so thoughtful & generous, always putting others’ needs before his own. He will always live in our memories and will be with us on our walks in the forest with Bert & the kids.”

A man has been charged with murder and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (February 4).

