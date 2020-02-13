  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Fareham Council condemns Vandalism Against its Trees

Published: 13th February 2020 17:28

Fareham Borough Council has condemned an act of vandalism against its trees, after four new saplings were deliberately cut down in Portchester.

The incident was reported to the Council earlier this week and took place on the open space at Dore Avenue. The trees were a Hungarian oak, a Liquidambar, a Horse chestnut and a Sycamore. They were first planted in 2017 at a cost of £450 per tree.

Each of the saplings had been sawn through across its trunk. The police have been informed of the incident. If residents see anyone acting suspiciously in our open spaces they should report it to the police.  

Cllr Simon Martin, Executive Member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, said: “This is a shocking criminal act against four healthy young trees planted with Fareham tax payer funds. It’s particularly disappointing as tree planting is part of our strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change. Not only does behaviour like this cost the Council tax payer money, it blights the natural environment which is there for us all to enjoy. We will work with the police to identify those responsible.”    

The trees will be replanted in the next planting season.

