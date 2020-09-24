Albert Road's Creatiques wins big at Bridal Buyer Awards

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 24th September 2020 19:53

Bringing home the prize for 'Best Bridal Retailer in England' twice before to their Albert Road boutique, Creatiques have been awarded 'Exceptional Customer Service' at this years' Bridal Buyer Awards after their lockdown adaptations put a smile on a local nurse's face.

Sarah Courtney, a Nursing Director for Southern Health nominated co-owners Andrew and Robert Pearce for the special recognition following her experience of being a bride-to-be throughout lockdown, and the support they gave her throughout.

"My fiancé and I got engaged last year," Sarah told AboutMyArea. "We were so excited, I'd found my dream dress and saw that Creatiques had it in stock. We went in pre-pandemic for a try-on session - I brought along all my bridesmaids and had such a brilliant time in the store, the service was amazing."

"Obviously then the pandemic hit in March, my husband began working night shifts and weekends, and as my nursing organisation covers the whole of Hampshire we were engrossed in work 24/7. We didn't really have time to think about the wedding, we'd come home from long days at work and coronavirus is all we'd talk about!"

Throughout the lockdown, Robert and Andrew hosted regular Facebook live videos for their brides to watch and engage with, talking about all things weddings to take their minds off everything going on. For Sarah and her fiancé these were a welcome distraction from the long and tiresome days of working in the NHS, reminding them of their wedding in December and all that was to come - a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It reminded me that I was actually getting married, and that I'm actually still a bride! They were only around half an hour, but it gave me so much hope amidst my work. Every day was difficult but it really gave me something to look forward to. They didn't have to go out of their way to do that but they did - so many people have been affected and have had to change their arrangements, but they've gone above and beyond to connect with their brides throughout the whole of lockdown all with a smile on their faces, providing us with all the support and laughs we've needed."

As well as keeping in touch with their brides throughout lockdown, Andrew and Robert have been busy renovating their store to comply with social distancing guidelines and provide the same quality service to their customers. Representative of their hard work throughout their impressive 28 years of trading, the Albert Road space now boasts a large showroom, a ‘Mother of the Bride' boutique and a hair salon, as well as basement space for storage and try-ons.

If renovations and providing award-winning customer service wasn't enough on their plate, Andrew and Robert have also been busy developing their fragrance line Bustle and Bertie. From reed diffusers to candles, they've developed an extensive range of scents to be sold from the boutique - including a new baby themed bundle as well as wedding-oriented scents.

"It's all about memories," Andrew and Robert told AboutMyArea. Creatiques goes the extra mile not only in their customer service, but by creating scents to take brides back to their special day even years down the line. "We are with them from the very first step of choosing the dress, and all the way to the big day and beyond."

To find about more about Creatiques' award winning services or to book an appointment, you can visit their website and Facebook page, or contact them at couture@creatiques.co.uk, or 02392 826 622.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.