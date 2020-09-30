Restaurant in Waterlooville donates profits to charities picked by diners

Published: 30th September 2020 11:08

A restaurant is donating a small amount of profits from several items on its menu to different Portsmouth and Hamshire-based charities.

George Purnell, owner of Koop + Kraft George Purnell, owner of Koop + Kraft George Purnell, who owns Koop + Kraft in Cowplain has handpicked meals and cocktails from the restaurant's menu, which, when bought, will contribute to a charity donation.

£1 from every item ordered will be donated to several charities, with the final charity chosen by diners via social media.

George set up a poll on the Koop + Kraft Facebook page, allowing people to vote for the charity they would like to see the money donated to.

Once the poll is complete after a few months of fundraising, the final total will be split between the charities with the proportion of money split depending on the final outcome of the poll.

The money will be donated to Solent Mind, Portsmouth HIVE, Solent NHS and Naomi House.

George said: "A lot of charities will have suffered really badly because of Covid and we couldn't support everyone, so we thought we'd pick four that were close to all of our hearts.

"My mum is a manager at one of the Naomi House charity shops so I knew how hard the charity was hit, but I didn't want to just give money to one charity as they all need supporting, so we thought we'd split it and let the customers choose how the money is split to give them all a chance."

The efforts have already raised around £200 since it first began when the restaurant reopened for dine-in at the end of July.

The team hope to double this figure to ensure that each charity gets a decent amount.

This isn't the only charity work the restaurant has undertaken since the pandemic hit - the team fed over 50 teachers with healthy prepped meals as well as delivering 150 hot meals from the restaurant to hospital workers at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

George said: "We're in a position where we can help people so we feel it's really important to do our bit where we can."

People are able to vote for the charity they'd like to see most of the money donated to at www.facebook.com/koopkraft

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.