Christmas supplies from the Salvation Army cross the Solent with Wightlink

Published: 30th November 2020 11:17

Wightlink has supported the Salvation Army to take groceries and presents across the Solent to make food boxes for families in need on the Isle of Wight. A van load of supplies crossed from Portsmouth to Fishbourne this week in good time to be packed and distributed ahead of the festivities.

Captain Rodney Bean of the Salvation Army Isle of Wight Corps approached the ferry company when he learned they had enough supplies for more than 100 families to transport.

The Islanders who will benefit have been all been nominated by local agencies working to support families.

“We have handed out our Christmas boxes for five years now, but it’ll be a little different this time,” he explains. “We will have plenty of seasonal treats, essential food and presents for the children but there won’t be any fresh produce as it would be difficult for our volunteers to pack them under COVID-19 restrictions.”

“The Salvation Army is dear to our heart and we were delighted to help them with their good work this Christmas,” says Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield.

“Many local people who would have worked for the Island’s attractions may have missed out on income because of the lockdown earlier in the year,” adds Rodney. “The pandemic has brought challenges for everyone and people often forget there are many people in poverty on our beautiful Island.”

Anyone who would like to add to the Salvation Army’s supplies should call 01983 526312 to arrange to take them along to its Pyle Street headquarters in Newport.

