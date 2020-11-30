Appeal for witnesses after assault in Southsea

Published: 30th November 2020 15:24

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Southsea in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 28 November.

At around 2.35am a 26-year-old man was assaulted on Waverley Road, leaving him with a cut above his eye and swelling to his eye.

A 50-year-old man from Copnor was arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything, or has any information, they should call 101 quoting reference 44200460174.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

