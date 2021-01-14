https://analytics.google.
Man charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old man in Buckland

Published: 14th January 2021 16:16

Officers investigating the death of a man in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Lewis Green, 23, of Tewkesbury Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with murder.

It comes following the death of 26-year-old Billy Green outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street on Monday January 11.

Billy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Lewis Green is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.

