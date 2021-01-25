https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal after assault and theft in Paulsgrove

Published: 25th January 2021 16:27
 

Do you recognise these men?

 

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following an assault and theft in Paulsgrove. 

The incident happened between 7.30pm on Saturday 9 January and 8pm on Sunday 10 January to a property within St. Kitts House. 

A man stopped outside St. Kitts House to talk to an individual they knew, and in doing so, left an electric scooter unattended. A man has approached the pair and stolen the scooter. A while later, the victim has seen the same person riding the scooter and a foot chase has ensued towards St. Kitts House.  

This resulted in an altercation between the victim and two men, one of whom assaulted the victim by punching him in the back of the head and the other threatening the victim with a knife. This caused him to fall back and suffer minor injuries – including a cut to his hand. 

The two men have then fled the scene, taking the scooter with them. 

The scooter has been described as a Honey Whale stand-on electric scooter, black with two orange stripes on the base, lights on the front, back and along the side and large mud guards. 

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you’ve been offered a scooter matching the description? 

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210009680.

 

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

