https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Statement on the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 9th April 2021 17:34
The Lord Mayor, Councillors and officers of Portsmouth City Council would like to express their deep sadness following the recent announcement of the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The council will be flying flags at half-mast as a mark of respect and the council would like to extend their deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Rob Wood, said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear of Prince Philip's death. On behalf of the council and the City of Portsmouth I would like to offer his family and loved ones our sincerest condolences."

Residents are encouraged to sign the national book of condolences online and we will provide a link to it here once it is available.

We know some people are unable to get online and, subject to the wishes of the Palace, we are looking at options to provide physical books of condolences and mark the occasion in a COVID-safe manner. We will share any further information on this when it is available.

Current Covid-19 restrictions mean people should not be gathering in public, therefore we would encourage people not to lay floral tributes in the city, instead people may like to donate to charities supported by Prince Philip.

You can read the statement from the Royal Household here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies