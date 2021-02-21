Statement on the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 9th April 2021 17:34

The Lord Mayor, Councillors and officers of Portsmouth City Council would like to express their deep sadness following the recent announcement of the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The council will be flying flags at half-mast as a mark of respect and the council would like to extend their deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Rob Wood, said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear of Prince Philip's death. On behalf of the council and the City of Portsmouth I would like to offer his family and loved ones our sincerest condolences."

Residents are encouraged to sign the national book of condolences online and we will provide a link to it here once it is available.

We know some people are unable to get online and, subject to the wishes of the Palace, we are looking at options to provide physical books of condolences and mark the occasion in a COVID-safe manner. We will share any further information on this when it is available.

Current Covid-19 restrictions mean people should not be gathering in public, therefore we would encourage people not to lay floral tributes in the city, instead people may like to donate to charities supported by Prince Philip.

You can read the statement from the Royal Household here.

