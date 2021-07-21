Cosham Library re-opens with more to offer

Published: 21st July 2021 11:45

Cosham library has re-opened today after a major revamp, with a new IT learning zone and a larger children's are.

The library closed last November for major repairs and refurbishment, but is now back in business on weekdays and Saturdays.

The former children's room is now an IT learning zone, and a bigger children's library has been created at the back of the building. New books and displays are in place to whet the appetite of readers, and there is a large central area for events and activities, providing a valuable community venue in the north of the city.

The library offers the services available in all branches across the city, including browsing and borrowing, access to computers, free Wi-Fi, information services, health and wellbeing information and children's library services.

Like other Portsmouth libraries, it is encouraging local families to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, aimed at four to 11 year-olds. This year the challenge features characters called the Wild World Heroes, and has an environmental theme. Children can earn rewards and enjoy online activities as they take part in the challenge.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: "Cosham library is a lovely building and it's great to have it made ready for the next generation of library users. Staff are standing by to help residents use all the up-to-date facilities and sign children up for the summer reading challenge, which is great fun for younger ones."

The library, on Spur Road, Cosham, is open as follows:

Monday - 9.30am-6pm

Tuesday - 9.30am-6pm

Wednesday - 9.30am-5pm

Thursday - 9.30am-6pm

Friday - 9.30am-5pm

Saturday - 10am-3.30pm

For more information on city libraries go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/libraries

