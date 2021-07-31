Community Organisations Across Hampshire and The Isle Of Wight Benefit From £288,000 ‘We’re All Together’ Grants Boost

Published: 31st July 2021 11:07

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce that grants worth over £288,000 are benefiting 55 charities, community groups and voluntary organisations, helping vulnerable local people whose lives have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The grants from the ‘We're All Together' Fund will help family support groups, mental health and wellbeing organisations, homeless charities and groups tackling loneliness and isolation across the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight region. Seven larger strategic grants will also enable local organisations to focus on digital inclusion, financial awareness and black and minority ethnic community needs.

A grant to Spark Community Space in Southsea is providing a safe place for older people who are struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness to get together, either face to face or online, depending on their wishes and needs.

Becki Simmons, Founder of Spark Community Space said, "Thank you to HIWCF for supporting us with a grant, this helps us to continue our ‘pay what you can afford cuppa and a cake space' getting people out of their homes and helping them spark back into life, avoiding the effects of social exclusion that can have such a detrimental impact on their health and wellbeing."

Kate Shurety, Interim Chief Executive at HIWCF, said "We would like to thank our donors for their goodwill and generosity for our ‘We're All Together' Fund, enabling us to support the health and wellbeing of those who are most vulnerable in our local communities. There are huge social needs resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and we urge families and businesses to partner with us to focus on helping those less fortunate as we know the crisis is far from over. Our new Recovery Fund will be launching soon, to help communities to recover from what has been an incredibly difficult time, please do join us and help us to make a difference to the lives of local people."

Since 2006, HIWCF has distributed £13 million in grant funding to support local communities and last year provided emergency grants worth £2.3 million to provide groceries, hot meals, medication, laptops and befriending services for those needing help during the pandemic. The team are keen to talk to local businesses, families and individuals who would like to get involved and help the local charitable sector to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Find out more on

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.