Neighbourhood Watch's Neighbour of The Year Award 2021

Published: 15th October 2021 11:55

THE SEARCH TO FIND THE UK’S BEST NEIGHBOURS CONTINUES!


With just under two weeks left to nominate, people across the UK are invited to participate in our annual hunt for the UK’s NEIGHBOUR OF THE YEAR AWARD – a nationwide search undertaken in partnership with our friends at Co-op Insurance. 

Now in its fourth year running, we have introduced a new category: COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR. This Award will celebrate the nation’s most outstanding community and the lengths they’ve gone to support others and make a difference. The ‘community’ can either be in person or virtual, such as over Teams, Facebook or WhatsApp.

To nominate your NEIGHBOUR OF THE YEAR, YOUNG NEIGHBOUR OF THE YEAR (for people aged 21 years and under) or COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR, and to find out more about these incredibly special awards, visit coop.co.uk/noty.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO at Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: ‘If you have always thought you have good neighbours, why not nominate them? They could be crowned Neighbour of the Year 2021 or Young Neighbour of the Year 2021 if they are 21 or younger. Or nominate a whole community to recognise a group of people who collectively have gone above and beyond to make others smile.’

Nominations close on the 26th of October.
