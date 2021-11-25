City leaders make the promise to end male violence against women

Published: 25th November 2021 14:57

City leaders have made a pledge to end male violence against women and residents are encouraged to do the same on White Ribbon Day (25 November).

Marked annually around the world, White Ribbon Day is a global initiative to end male violence against women and calls on men to take action to make a difference.

The day marks an opportunity to raise awareness, speak out and say "no" to violence against women. People can get involved in the White Ribbon campaign by wearing a white ribbon, and signing a promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

David Williams, Chief Executive of Portsmouth City Council, said:

"White Ribbon Day highlights the importance of the ongoing work to prevent male violence against women. We can all play our part - at home, work, or school - to raise awareness and be prepared to call out violence or abusive behaviour when we see it. I have made the Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women, and encourage everyone in Portsmouth to do the same."

Various leaders and community members from across Portsmouth have signed the White Ribbon Promise and wear the White Ribbon to show their commitment to the campaign, including Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, David Williams, Chief Executive of Portsmouth City Council, Superintendent Clare Jenkins, Hampshire Constabulary, and Commodore Baily, Royal Navy, Stephen Morgan MP, and Andrew Cullen, Chief Executive, Danny Cowley, First Team Manager, Lee Brown, Club Captain, and Duke Harrison-Hunter, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator, at Portsmouth Football Club. Male teachers from Flying Bull Academy have also made the Promise and it is expected that many more will join over the coming days.

Portsmouth residents can show their support by making the Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. Men are specifically encouraged to make the Promise but anyone aged 14+ can do so.

You can make the Promise at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/promise

If you, or anyone you know, is experiencing domestic abuse and need support, please contact Stop Domestic Abuse on 023 9206 5494 or portsmouthreferral@stopdomesticabuse.uk. In an emergency always call 999. To report an incident, call the Police on 101 or visit www.hampshire.police.uk.

