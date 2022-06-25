Portsmouth route for Queen's Baton Relay revealed

Published: 25th June 2022 09:00

Charles Dickens Birthplace, Gunwharf Quays and HMS Warrior are among the attractions set to be visited by the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay when it comes to Portsmouth on Wednesday 6 July.

The international relay will arrive on the seafront by hovercraft before Batonbearers, selected by the organisers of the Queen's Baton Relay, with inspiring backgrounds and stories, parade it past some of Portsmouth's biggest attractions.

To allow it to be seen by as many people as possible the Baton will be chauffeured between key locations in the city and Portsmouth residents will be able to see the relay at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Charles Dickens' birthplace, Commercial Road precinct, Victoria Park, Guildhall Square and Southsea Common.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "We're delighted Portsmouth has been included in the Queen's Baton Relay as it's a great opportunity to highlight to people the range of options there are in the city to stay active. We'll be hosting a great community event on Southsea Common to mark the occasion which will showcase some different activities and hopefully let people try some things they haven't done before and I'd encourage everyone young and old to go along."

Timings may vary depending on how fast Batonbearers run or walk and anyone wanting to make sure they see it is recommended to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of the expected time. The outline schedule for the event is:

Gunwharf Quays - starting at Gunwharf Quays' Plaza travelling through to the main square before leaving by the pedestrian exit to The Hard - expected time 5.50pm to 6pm

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard - from the main Victory Gate entrance on The Hard onto Main Road and HMS Warrior, with the Royal Marine Band Corps of Drums performing - expected time 6pm to 6.10pm

Charles Dickens birthplace - along Old Commercial Road and the footpath to All Saints Road - expected time 6.20pm to 6.30pm

Commercial Road precinct - from the north of the precinct at the junction with Lake Road to the southern end junction with Edinburgh Road - expected time 6.30pm to 6.35pm

Victoria Park and Guildhall Square - entering the park on the north-east corner on Bishop Crispian Way and following the path along the eastern side of the park before exiting via the Cenotaph memorial and heading south through Guildhall Square - expected time 6.35pm to 6.45pm

Southsea Common - from the Serpentine through the Get Active event and onto the event stage

The Get Active event celebrates grassroots sports and community fitness and will take place on Southsea Common from 5.30pm-7pm, displaying a range of Portsmouth's opportunities to exercise and stay active.

Attendees will have the chance to try activities as well as seeing what the city's sport and leisure centres have to offer with BH Live bringing a range of taster activities including free fitness classes for people to try.

Clubs and societies from across the city are being invited to take part and showcase what they do to encourage new people to join them. Any sports clubs or group leaders interested in getting involved should email events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

