Portsmouth’s innovative robotic surgery work spotlighted in prestigious Royal College of Surgeons Presidential visit

Published: 30th June 2022 14:50

Pioneering robotic and other innovative surgery carried out at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth was showcased at a visit yesterday on Tuesday 28 June, with the President of The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England).

from left - Professor Peter Brennan, a Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon and a

Council Member of RCS England, Paul Spraggs, Consultant ENT Surgeon and RCS Council member, Tim Mitchell, Senior Vice President at RCS, Nicola Rowe, RCS representative, Makis Laftsidis, Consultant Transplant Surgeon QAH and Regional College Advisor, Lucy Davies RCS.

Professor Neil Mortensen, President of The Royal College of Surgeons of England, met Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust’s top robotic surgeons and consultants. He took a a tour around the Trust’s simulation centre and theatres and met executive team members from the Trust and Portsmouth University.

RCS England is a professional membership organisation and registered charity, which exists to advance surgical standards and improve patient care.

The visit was arranged by local surgeons Professor Peter Brennan, a Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon and a Council Member of RCS England, Mr Makis Laftsidis, a Consultant Transplant Surgeon and RCS England’s Regional Director (South Coast), and Professor Simon Toh, a Consultant Surgeon, and Director of the Surgical Simulation Centre.

Professor Jim Khan, a consultant surgeon at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) who specialises in robotic surgery, said: “We were delighted to welcome Professor Mortensen to Portsmouth. We have one of the largest programmes of robotic surgery in the country, having carried out over 3000 robotic procedures since we installed a Da Vinci robot at the hospital in 2013.

“Surgeons from across the Trust also showed Professor Mortensen their pioneering work. This included robotic knee surgery, and head and neck cancer treatment using a flap of bone and muscle taken from the leg with microsurgery techniques to rebuild the jaw. The wider surgical teams and trainee doctors enjoyed the visit.”

Professor Neil Mortensen, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said at the visit:

“I am honoured to visit Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital and to see the innovative surgery that is taking place there. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery. It gives surgeons an opportunity to see very clearly and to carry out procedures with precision. It also enables patients to recover from their operation quicker.

“Portsmouth Hospital and the University of Portsmouth are also about to start offering a postgraduate medical course. This is very exciting news and both organisations will play an essential role in helping to educate doctors and surgeons of the future.”

Fact file

• 80% of the emergency abdominal surgery carried out at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital is through keyholes compared with 11% nationally and more than any hospital in UK. This results in faster recovery and less scarring.

• The QA Hospital is one of a very few in the UK to carry out robotic cancer surgery - especially colorectal and oesophageal cancer surgery. The surgeons who lead this also run a Masterclass each year, mentoring many other hospitals.

• The QA Hospital has the only robotic RCSE fellow in UGI surgery in the UK.

• The Trust has won lots of awards for its training, research and innovation. Professor Peter Brennan recently won the coveted Silver Scalpel Award for excellence in Surgical Training. The winner, chosen from across all 10 Surgical Specialties is selected by the NHS England Medical Director, Sir Stephen Powis

• Professor Simon Toh has won three national Ingenuity Impact Awards for his innovation of a healthcare app developed to help save lives from deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

• Another is the Sir Cecil Wakeley Prize, awarded for best paper published in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England Journal 2021, won by Surgical Trainee, Louise Adler and Consultant Surgeon, Ben Knight.

