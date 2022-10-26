Portsmouth Water pledges to make life simpler for bereaved and vulnerable customers
|Published: 26th October 2022 13:16
New partnership with award-winning end-of-life admin service Settld will improve care for bereaved customers.
Portsmouth Water is making life simpler for bereaved and vulnerable customers by signing a key deal with end-of-life admin service Settld.
The utility company has today unveiled a new strategic partnership with the award-winning nationwide bereavement service.
Settld will streamline end-of-life account administration for those handling the affairs of a Portsmouth Water customer who has died.
The partnership has also initiated a new support service for the water company’s vulnerable customers.
Bereaved individuals who use Settld’s form to notify Portsmouth Water, and who continue living in the same property as the account holder who died, can discreetly report their need for additional support on a short or long term basis.
The partnership with Settld follows recent guidance to all companies from the water regulator, OFWAT, which urged water companies to place a higher priority on bereaved and vulnerable customers.
It also encouraged companies to make it easier for relatives to close or amend the accounts of a loved one who has died.
Bob Taylor, CEO for Portsmouth Water, said: “As a company which prides itself on customer service, we are committed to making sure that our bereaved and vulnerable customers receive the very best care.
“We chose to work with Settld because we believe they offer the best level of service to the bereaved and have been highly impressed by the dedication of their team.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for grieving and vulnerable customers to deal with all necessary admin in one safe and secure place, following a death. Working with Settld, we are delighted to provide that service”.
Vicky Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Settld, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Portsmouth Water enabling us to help thousands more vulnerable and bereaved customers who might have to deal with the death of a loved one in future.
“Using Settld, everyone benefits: bereaved families face significantly less effort and stress when it comes to informing all companies of a death - giving them time to focus on what really matters.
“And, in addition, Portsmouth Water’s customer service agents face an easier time in attending to the needs of their bereaved and vulnerable customers.”
Launched in February 2021, Settld enables members of the public to notify all service providers across the UK of a death, from banks and insurers to energy firms, mobile providers, subscription services, social media platforms and others.
In addition to registering the death with service providers, Settld’s free online service helps users close, transfer or amend accounts and obtain date of death balances for probate.
The vast majority of communication with service providers is handled by Settld and tracked in a free online dashboard which can be accessed at any time.
Settld - at www.settld.care - consistently receives 5-star reviews from its customers, who appreciate the benefits of the one-stop shop, automated service.Portsmouth Water supplies more than 730,000 customers across South East Hampshire and West Sussex
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.