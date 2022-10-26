Portsmouth Water pledges to make life simpler for bereaved and vulnerable customers

New partnership with award-winning end-of-life admin service Settld will improve care for bereaved customers.





Portsmouth Water is making life simpler for bereaved and vulnerable customers by signing a key deal with end-of-life admin service Settld.

The utility company has today unveiled a new strategic partnership with the award-winning nationwide bereavement service.

Settld will streamline end-of-life account administration for those handling the affairs of a Portsmouth Water customer who has died.

The partnership has also initiated a new support service for the water company’s vulnerable customers.

Bereaved individuals who use Settld’s form to notify Portsmouth Water, and who continue living in the same property as the account holder who died, can discreetly report their need for additional support on a short or long term basis.

The partnership with Settld follows recent guidance to all companies from the water regulator, OFWAT, which urged water companies to place a higher priority on bereaved and vulnerable customers.

It also encouraged companies to make it easier for relatives to close or amend the accounts of a loved one who has died.

Bob Taylor, CEO for Portsmouth Water, said: “As a company which prides itself on customer service, we are committed to making sure that our bereaved and vulnerable customers receive the very best care.

“We chose to work with Settld because we believe they offer the best level of service to the bereaved and have been highly impressed by the dedication of their team.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for grieving and vulnerable customers to deal with all necessary admin in one safe and secure place, following a death. Working with Settld, we are delighted to provide that service”.

Vicky Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Settld, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Portsmouth Water enabling us to help thousands more vulnerable and bereaved customers who might have to deal with the death of a loved one in future.