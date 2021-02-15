Pompey release statement on manager Kenney Jackett
|Published: 15th February 2021 12:38
Portsmouth FC have today released a statement regarding the health of manager Kenny Jackett. It reads as follows:
Portsmouth Football Club can advise that, with effect from this Thursday (February 18), Kenny Jackett will not be in attendance at matches or training sessions following a medical procedure that will require a short period of rest and recuperation.
Assistant manager Joe Gallen will operate in a caretaker capacity during this time and will be assisted by first team coach Jake Wigley.
Kenny will remain in constant contact with them both, while also able to speak to the players via video link before and after games, as well as at half-time.
We wish Kenny a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back shortly.
