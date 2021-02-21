https://analytics.google.
"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Hampshire crafters are coming to Wickham!

Published: 12th May 2021 18:22
A marvellous afternoon of shopping from talented local independent designers and makers.

Crafters from all over Hampshire will return to Wickham Community Centre on Saturday 15 May showcasing their handmade products to local residents. Entry is free and is between 13:00-16:00.

Treat yourself or a loved one to an abundance of unique products at this not to be missed Crafty Craft Fair organised by Funyard Events. An afternoon of networking, craft talk and getting to know your local artist, independent designers and makers. Artisan drinks and snacks will be available to purchase by the entrance from Bean In You.

