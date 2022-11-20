Discover the Christmas of time gone by at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Published: 20th November 2022 13:35

HMS Warrior is ushering in the festive season at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Before even entering the dockyard, visitors can see HMS Warrior dressed for the occasion with beautiful lights, and decoration continuing onto the gun deck. Warrior's dressing only marks the start of festive events.

If you need some time to leave Christmas shopping at Gunwharf Quays behind, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is open 10am until 5pm every day this December, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

HMS Warrior, Three Cheers for Christmas on HMS Warrior, Saturday 3rd December and Sunday 4th December, 11am to 4:30pm, suitable for all ages

Extend the festivities and get transported back to the 1860s and join in a festive immersive experience, as the crew of HMS Warrior prepares for Christmas onboard. Enjoy traditional Victorian entertainment, and meet the various members of the crew. Marvel at the Magic Lantern Show with Professor Alan Brindle, meet the ship’s cook and more, just watch out for the King of Misrule, as the youngest crew member runs Warrior for the day. Help the crew of Victorian sailors and Royal Marines decorate the gun deck and chat to them about their experiences in the Royal Navy. This event is free with a valid ticket.

HMS Warrior, Christmas on HMS Warrior, Saturday 26th November to Tuesday 3rd January 2023

HMS Warrior is getting in the Christmas spirit this festive season. With decorations from the 26th November, and lights up in time for the Christmas event on Warrior. Visitors can even look out across the hard and see her tree-shaped lights.

The Mary Rose, The Tudor Ladies and the Twelve Days of Christmas, Wednesday 28th December and Friday 30th December, 11am to 4pm

How was Christmas celebrated in the 16th century? Discover the festive period at the time of Henry VIII as we welcome back the Tudor Ladies for an entertaining hour-long show where they demonstrate how Christmas was celebrated in Tudor households. There’ll be singing, dancing and even a chance to join in - it’s fun for all the family, so come and find out more! There will be three shows throughout each day. This event is free with a valid ticket.

The Ultimate Explorer Ticket is the best value option for 12-month entry to all the attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including the Mary Rose, HMS Victory, HMS Warrior, HMS M33, the galleries and exhibitions of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport, Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport and Harbour Tours and starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. It is valid for multiple entries throughout the year, with family tickets available. Book online at www.historicdockyard.co.uk

Entry onto the 12-acre historic area of the Dockyard is free with a Historic Quarter Pass, which is issued at the Visitor Centre between 10am and 4:30pm.

