|Published: 3rd January 2022 11:12
Photos of the Year 2021
Over the year we have received almost 2000 photos of Portsmouth, creating a rich and fascinating snapshot of our city. Each month we compiled the photos into galleries, which have been shared with and enjoyed by thousands of people. We also chose our favourite shot each month, the winning photographer receiving and Island City Living mug and earning a well deserved spotlight on their work. Below, are the monthly winners for you to enjoy once more:
January: Pete Sowalsky (Joint Winner)
January: Robin Blair (Joint Winner)
February: Mark Cox
March: Steve Raven
April: Sammy White
May: Jon Mainwaring
June: Maz Goff
July: Tony Hicks
August: Nigel Mills
September: Rachel Grimes
October: Vicky Stovell
November: Issy Treacher
December: Mike Stephens
