https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Photos of the Year 2021

Published: 3rd January 2022 11:12
 

Photos of the Year 2021

Over the year we have received almost 2000 photos of Portsmouth, creating a rich and fascinating snapshot of our city. Each month we compiled the photos into galleries, which have been shared with and enjoyed by thousands of people. We also chose our favourite shot each month, the winning photographer receiving and Island City Living mug and earning a well deserved spotlight on their work. Below, are the monthly winners for you to enjoy once more:
January: Pete Sowalsky (Joint Winner)

January: Robin Blair (Joint Winner)

February: Mark Cox

March: Steve Raven

April: Sammy White

May: Jon Mainwaring

June: Maz Goff

 

July: Tony Hicks

August: Nigel Mills

September: Rachel Grimes

October: Vicky Stovell

November: Issy Treacher

December: Mike Stephens

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies