Appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving incident on the A34 northbound

Published: 31st October 2021 09:48

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to a dangerous driving incident on the A34 northbound on Tuesday afternoon (26 October).

At approximately 3.20pm officers travelling on the carriageway saw a silver Subaru Outback driving the wrong way on the Whitchurch slip road northbound. They attempted to stop the vehicle, which then joined the A34 from the slip road and began driving in the correct direction. Following a pursuit officers lost sight of the vehicle at the Beacon Hill exit.

Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate the vehicle involved and are now turning to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a silver Subaru Outback driving the wrong way up the slip road? Did you witness the vehicle travelling along the A34 afterwards?

Hampshire Constabulary would like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or the vehicle around the time stated above. They would also like to hear from you if you’ve seen the vehicle since.

Officers believe that it possibly has damage to its offside and has no front number plate.

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 44210430064.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

