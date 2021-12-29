Appeal for witnesses following assault on Pains Road

Published: 29th December 2021 17:05

Officers investigating an assault in Portsmouth on Christmas Day are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 3.40pm on Saturday 25 December it was reported to Police that two people were involved in an altercation on Pains Road.

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted to the head, suffering a serious but not life threatening injury.

Officers would like to speak to a man, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident. He is described as:

Black

Aged in his 20s

Around 5foot 8inches in height

Of slim build

Black hair

Wearing a black coat, black jeans and grey or white trainers.

Investigating officers believe that as the man was walking away from the area towards St Andrews Road he stopped to speak to a man with a dog.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly the man who was walking his dog along Pains Road.

Were you in or around Pains Road at the time of the incident? Did you see or hear anything? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have Dash Cam footage that captured the incident or the man in the moments afterwards?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210515198. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

