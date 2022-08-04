https://analytics.google.
Two people arrested following Portsmouth assault as witness appeal launched

Published: 4th August 2022 13:30
Did you witness an altercation in Milton Road, Portsmouth, in the early hours of Monday (1 August)?

Officers were called to the stretch of road opposite Edgeware Road, near the petrol station, to reports of a fight in the street involving a man and a woman between 12.30am and 1.05am.

A 25-year-old woman from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both have been bailed with conditions until 29 August while enquiries continue.

The man sustained injuries to his leg and face during the altercation.

PSI Martin Khunga is leading the investigation. He said: "As part of our enquiries, we know that two young men on pedal bikes were at the scene shortly before police arrived at the scene.

"We believe they may be valuable witnesses in our investigation and we would ask that they come forward to speak to us.

"If you know who they are, or if you witnessed the incident yourself, please get in touch.

"Similarly, if you have CCTV, dash cam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage showing what happened we would like to hear from you."

Contact the Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220308787. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or their website.

