Come and work with the team at Shaping Portsmouth!

Published: 12th July 2021 17:31

Shaping Portsmouth are pleased to announce that with the continued growth of the organisation, they have a vacancy for a new role within the Shaping team.



We are looking for a Business Operations Manager to run selected management systems and support both the Head of Programmes & Partners and projects for the CEO's office.

Click Here to find out more

#Business #Operations #Vacancy #Portsmouth

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.