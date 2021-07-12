Come and work with the team at Shaping Portsmouth!

https://analytics.google.
Published: 12th July 2021 17:31
Shaping Portsmouth are pleased to announce that with the continued growth of the organisation, they have a vacancy for a new role within the Shaping team.

We are looking for a Business Operations Manager to run selected management systems and support both the Head of Programmes & Partners and projects for the CEO's office.

Click Here to find out more

#Business #Operations #Vacancy #Portsmouth

