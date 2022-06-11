https://analytics.google.
Mountjoy joins the Shaping Portsmouth team

Published: 11th June 2022 10:14

Shaping Portsmouth are pleased to welcome Mountjoy as our latest Patron.


Mountjoy provide professional and high-quality construction, refurbishment, building maintenance and facilities management services to public and private sector organisations across the south of England.

Simon Ingram, Managing Director at Mountjoy, said “We are delighted to be joining Shaping Portsmouth as a Patron. We are privileged to provide building maintenance and construction services to many organisations in Portsmouth – helping to look after thousands of properties across the City ranging from Council housing and University buildings to the Spinnaker Tower and the Port.

"We have been headquartered in Portsmouth since 2006 and employ over 300 staff – many of whom live locally - making us one of the largest private companies based in the area. As a business, our stated purpose is to enhance people’s lives in the community and we are committed to supporting the future prosperity of Portsmouth through our apprenticeship programmes, staff volunteering on community projects, and working with local schools and local suppliers."

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said "Our Patron network has once again been strengthened by the new partnership we are announcing here with Mountjoy. It is such a wonderful opportunity for our two organisations to work together and I am grateful to Simon and the team for their confidence and faith in our work.

"Mountjoy's beliefs which are focussed on their people match our values and they too wish to transform the lives of those that they employ and support.

"I am excited about the work we are going to do together and welcome the whole team to the Shaping Patron family."

