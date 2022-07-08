Meet the new lead of Shaping Portsmouth's Armed Forces Covenant programme

Published: 8th July 2022 14:39

Shaping Portsmouth is pleased to welcome Andy Spencer as their new Armed Forces Covenant programme lead.

For the past couple of years, Andy has been the Armed Forces Lead for Solent NHS Trust and is part of the Trust's leadership team for the development and operation of NHS OpCOURAGE services in South-East England.

He also established and convened the Hants & Isle of Wight Military Mental Health Alliance that brings over 40 organisations together with a shared interest in improving pathways for the whole armed forces community through statutory and voluntary sector services. This Alliance has been successful in attracting over £1.2M in funding from the Covenant Fund Trust and the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, and Andy manages the delivery of the programmes.

Andy led the development of the Solent NHS Armed Forces Covenant pledge last year and has responsibility for the delivery of those pledges both as an employer and a service provider. This work gave him great insight into the value of the Covenant and the strength of and support for the armed forces community in the City.

Andy said "I am delighted to take on the role of Armed Forces Covenant lead for Shaping Portsmouth and build on the great progress the programme has made. The Armed Forces communities in Portsmouth are part of our very fabric and have so much to offer. By helping local businesses to make their Covenant pledges, my ambition is to make Portsmouth the city of greatest opportunity in the UK for veterans, reservists, serving personnel and their families. I cannot wait to get started and am looking forward to working with Shaping Portsmouth and our fantastic local businesses in the coming months."

Sam McGrath, Head of Programme & Partner development said "We are all so excited to start working with Andy, his wealth of experience will shape a new leadership style, and ensure we keep raising awareness across our business community in supporting our local heroes."

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, adds "In addition to the welcome by Sam I wanted to add my own congratulations, thanks and appreciation to Andy for stepping up and volunteering to lead this vital programme. Welcome Andy, and I am looking forward to working with you."

