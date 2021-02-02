Restaurant Review: Sant Yago

Author: Kirsten Nash Published: 2nd February 2021 15:52

The third lockdown has meant that visiting restaurants is currently off the cards, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the food they serve is. Lots of restaurants in the city are now offering takeout service to keep themselves going throughout the pandemic, and Southsea's Sant Yago is among them.

Before the days of social distancing restrictions, the restaurant had been a firm favourite of mine to visit with friends due to its wide variety of delicious tapas dishes and cocktails. So, after seeing that they were offering a takeaway and delivery service, I decided to treat myself and my family with an order from them.

The restaurant is currently open for orders Thursday to Saturday, from 5-9:30pm, making it the perfect option for a weekend takeaway meal. Offering both collection services and delivery via UberEats, Sant Yago is accessible to those living all around the city to make up for the absence of in-person dining.

Their takeout menu is slightly reduced compared to their normal menu, but still offers a vast choice of options broken down into sections such as: ‘From the Sea', ‘Veggie Plates' and ‘Meat Eats', ensuring there is something for everyone.

Sant Yago pride themselves on offering ‘dishes packed full of flavour' that ‘represent flavours from across Europe'. This is reflected in their menu, with options like Moroccan spiced lamb shoulder and pork belly to coconut and quinoa curry and halloumi skewers.

Between three of us we selected nine plates in total, as UberEats were offering 2-4-1 on selected dishes at the time. This offer included the seasoned fried potatoes with garlic mayo and the slow cooked rib meat.

Our order included: Pork Belly (£7.00), Sweet Potato Stack (£5.50), Halloumi Skewers (£6.50), Slow-cooked Rib Meat (£8.00), Chicken & Chorizo Skewers (£8.00), and Seasoned Fried Potatoes with Garlic Mayo (£3.50).

The Seasoned Fried Potatoes were so simple yet so delicious. They're bitesize, slightly crisp and pair amazingly well with the garlic mayo. They work great as a side dish for the other plates, alongside the Sweet Potato Stack which had been a first try for me. Again, it was lovely, very smooth and creamy and the red pepper sandwiched between the sweet potato made it even more flavoursome.

I was excited to try both the Pork Belly and the Slow Cooked Rib Meat, as they were two dishes I'd never ordered from Sant Yago before. Both are impressive and lived up exceptionally to being ‘dishes packed full of flavour.' The pork belly was mouth-watering and quite literally ‘melt in the mouth' and the slow cooked rib meat was heavenly & tender, and served in a lovely BBQ sauce.

The Chicken & Chorizo and the Halloumi Skewers were a firm favourite of mine. The Chicken & Chorizo is marinated in lemon & thyme and I found it mildly spicy but delicious. The chorizo is cooked to perfection, slightly crisp and full of flavour. The same can be said for the Halloumi Skewers which are served with peppers, onions and a balsamic glaze.

The meal was incredible overall, and a far cry from a ‘normal' greasy, fast food takeout. The best part was that the delicious food brought the experience of restaurant dining to our home, which is something a lot of us have been missing throughout the last few months. Now that we are all staying in at the weekends, ordering from Sant Yago is a great way to get a taste of restaurant dining from your own home, whilst helping to support a local business.

To browse Sant Yago's menu, and place an order for collection or delivery, you can visit their website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.