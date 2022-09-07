7 must-visit places for new students in Portsmouth

Author: Lauren Cox Published: 7th September 2022 16:21

With the new academic year coming around, plenty of undergraduates will be moving into our Island City for the first time, from all over the country, to start their degrees at the University of Portsmouth. There are plenty of attractions, sights and student hotspots that can be explored, sometimes free of charge, so you can get to know your new city and start settling in!

1. Spinnaker Tower

An obvious one, for sure, but iconic nonetheless! The Spinnaker Tower is located in the heart of Gunwharf, reaching 560ft high, with spectacular views across the whole city. It was unveiled in 2005, with Portsmouth residents choosing the design following a poll conducted in 1998.

A standard student ticket is £12.95, but a 25% discount is also offered to people living in Portsmouth postcodes, as long as you provide proof such as a utility bill with a name and address.

Apart from the three viewing decks that you can observe your new city from, you can also dine in the sky in their ‘Clouds Cafe’, making for a great day out with friends, especially if you choose to look around Gunwharf Quays’ Designer Outlet, too!

Vist the website

2. Undercover Skatepark Project

This new indoor skatepark in the town centre is set to open this autumn, providing beginner and advanced skaters with a place to practice their skills, socialise in the cafe and look around the skate shop. A crowd-funding project raised over £31,000 for the skatepark to be built, with it taking nearly a year to complete.

The site will have a variety of ramps for skateboarders to use, as well as opportunities for skating classes and roller discos to be held in the building. With skateboarding being announced as a new Olympic sport, locals are encouraged to use the facility to its fullest potential!

Visit the website

3. Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

The Portsmouth Museum is on a student’s doorstep - located near university buildings such as the library. The museum explores Portsmouth’s rich history, with artworks by well-known artists and exhibitions dedicated to famous people that have lived in the city over the years, such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the author of Sherlock Holmes!

The best part about the museum is that it’s free, and it’s open from 10-5 from Tuesday-Sunday. What better way to learn about your new home than to visit a local museum?

Visit the website

4. Ravelin Sports Centre

Just across the road from the museum is the brand new Ravelin Sports Centre, a new university building designed for students to train, play and compete. The centre has a gym, a swimming pool, squash courts, teaching spaces, and even a climbing wall!

Though it will be open to all members of the public from next month, students and staff currently have special access, and memberships start from just £15 a month. The building aims to be one of the UK’s ‘most sustainable sports centres’, by reusing the pool water for toilet flushing and even fitting the roof with beehives to ensure it is biodiverse.

Visit the website

5. The Tenth Hole

Though it may not be your first thought once you move to Portsmouth, The Tenth Hole is a charming tea room near Canoe Lake in Southsea that provides delicious breakfasts, lunches, and of course - cake!

From vegan sponges and berry cheesecakes to a classic carrot cake, there’s something for everyone. The cafe’s name comes from the fact that there is a 9-hole golf course on their grounds, meaning you can have a game with friends after enjoying the amazing food they have on offer. Students get a discount for golf, too, at £4 per person per game.

Visit the website

6. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard is a part of the naval base that is open to the public, where you can visit HMS Victory, Mary Rose Museum and HMS Warrior 1860. Tickets start at £24 for one attraction, going up to £34 for three attractions. There’s even an area in the dockyard where you can play Laser Quest, at £7 per game - a great way to break the ice with your flatmates!

The Dockyard is also located near Gunwharf Quays, not far from university buildings, meaning you’ll never be too far from discovering Portsmouth’s extensive history.

Visit the website

7. Dice Board Game Lounge

Dice Board Game Lounge is a unique dining experience in Albert Road, where customers can play a variety of board games! Whether it’s for a date night or even a team-building exercise for your new society, there’ll be plenty of games to choose from, with purpose-built gaming tables for bigger games.

The lounge serves a range of nibbles, sandwiches, and quesadillas to keep you energised while you battle it out, as well as drinks like beer, cider and spirits. They also host weekly events such as ‘Dungeons at Dice’ and ‘Social Board Gaming’, giving players the opportunity to meet like-minded people!

Visit the website

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.