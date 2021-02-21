Tales From the City: Roni Edwards

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 28th March 2021 11:46

Following the third annual Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards coinciding with International Women's Day at the start of the month, I had the pleasure of speaking to founder of Pamodzi Creatives, Roni Edwards.

(Liberty Photography) (Liberty Photography)

A dancer and mum of two boys, Roni launched Pamodzi Creatives as an outlet to both create and inspire, with a strong ethos behind all that she does. Whilst a great deal of her time and attention is devoted to orchestrating the annual awards celebrating Portsmouth's everyday women achieving incredible things, she also works in schools, facilitating curriculum-inspired dance, as well as organising community-based collaborative storytelling projects.

Roni's impressive and inspiring body of work speaks for itself, but I was interested in finding out more about the woman behind Pamodzi, who I was confident was just as - if not more - impressive and inspiring.

"So I ended up in Portsmouth a very long time now for University, and then just never really left," Roni told me, after I asked her to tell me a little bit about her history.

"I studied Politics and International Relations, and my focus was initially to do something in the political context. I'm Zambian-born but my father is English, so I thought I'd go back to Zambia and work in the foreign office. But somewhere along the way, I rediscovered my passion for the arts, and the rest was history!"

After graduating from University, Roni decided to follow her passions and begin training and working in dance. "I was the Community & Learning Manager for South East Dance Agency and was really fortunate to also get some training at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Dance, which was a very valuable experience for me.

"They really challenged us on the values behind our practice, and I felt from the very start that whatever I did - in terms of creating work - had to have some sort of substance behind it. From this, I went to do dance work in schools, and developed a curriculum-led practise.

Roni's interest in creating art with a social commentary led to the birth of Pamodzi Creatives as it exists today. Operating around the message of ‘celebrating inspirational stories and collaborating with creatives to challenge, affirm, and inspire,' I was interested to hear from Roni exactly how it came to be.

"Pamodzi was created off the back of a Dance Theatre work that revolved around the exploring ‘the stories behind the stories' of the refugee crisis," Roni told me, "and our relationship with that crisis as a country and a culture.

"It first began when I encountered, probably for the first time, the human story behind the crisis. I'm sure you'll remember the picture of the little boy washed up ashore; it stopped me in my tracks. It was the first time I fully appreciated the extent of what was going on, and it was really humbling. I remember feeling ashamed, even, thinking that here I am with my own personal problems, but actually it's nothing compared to that story. I was at the stage of thinking that actually, I want to dedicate my time to using the arts to really say something."

It was around the same time that Roni began paying attention to how Portsmouth as a city was perceived, and how individuals with inspirational stories from the community were often overlooked, particularly women and girls from the city.

"I decided to launch a podcast series to show just how many amazing women I'm privileged to know - just called Inspirational Women of Portsmouth. At the start it was just me saying to my friends - look, you're awesome, and I want to tell your story - and it all evolved from there.

"It was a great way to dig a bit deeper into what my values are about, and how I can harness them to say something, and to challenge people about where they're at, and how they view the communities around them."

Pamodzi is a Zambian word, translating to mean ‘together.' This simple term captures exactly the spirit that Roni and her creative vision embodies; building up a collective that thrives upon collaboration, peer-empowerment, and the amazing things that coming together can achieve.

"I've always wanted to work on a collaborative basis," she told me, " and three years ago I thought about exploring this in context of an awards show, marked around International Women's Day. I didn't want to do this in a traditional sense of having winners, but wanted to celebrate those who inspire us as a collective.

"There's a different kind of energy when the values are about celebrating one another and being motivated by that. It's not postured in a competitive way, as other people's progress is not something to compete against. I just love to be able to create a space where competitiveness isn't the energy that animates us, as it's not empowering, and it's not what the world is really about.

"The first year we ran the awards, this kind of went over everyone's heads. It took a while to get that narrative and value embedded in it, but eventually people took to the idea of challenging themselves to think of who they find inspirational, why they do, and to celebrate that person not as an individual, but part of a tribe. For me, that sense of community and uplifting others is where the empowerment really comes from."

Particularly given the events of recent weeks, Pamodzi's message is an incredibly poignant one. The importance of communities uplifting one another is key, and the celebration of this in the city feels incredibly welcome.

"It's really important to me to journey through with other people," Roni told me. "And I think it's really important for us as women as well. I think we've gone through a journey of being really empowered and progressing in lots of ways. It's nice to get a stage to reflect on and celebrate empowerment.

"It all comes down to celebrating others in an authentic way, with no agenda other than to lift people up. I think when that kind of value system gets put in place, amazing things happen."

Pamodzi represents the changing face of Portsmouth, but also the fact that the lasting sense of community is what makes the city so vibrant. The city's identity has long been attributed to its Naval history, or the Football Club, even - both of which are of course important parts of Portsmouth's fabric. However, what projects like Roni's do, is highlight the fact that there is much more than meets the eye, with so much going on and so much change being made by people & communities behind the scenes.

Josh, Roni & Amba on the steps of the Guildhall (Liberty Photography)



Taking place on the 7th March, this year's Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards were, of course, a little bit different to normal. Premiering on YouTube, the awards show came together as a result of resilience and unwavering hard work from Roni and her team.

"The whole reason the project looks different now than it did three years ago is because of the tribe that I've built around me. My co-director, Amy, works so hard behind the scenes, and I've also got an amazing board who all work alongside me. They're all very patient," Roni laughed.

"We made a decision together to go ahead with the awards based on how much the city needed a celebration of all the untold stories. It was a terrifying prospect, but it felt needed. There were talks on how to safeguard the whole process, and whether it would feel the same as in past years. We've had two events before this, and there's nothing like the energy of being in the same space as one another celebrating. I didn't want this to be sacrificed, knowing that partly, the whole celebration is about the proximity you have with other people.

"One of my board members, the Fabulous Josh, was quite influential in my decision-making. They encouraged me that we'd all be doing it together, and reassured me that we'd figure it out. And just like that, it happened! I'm so grateful for the filmmakers and the planning team behind it, as they really helped me negotiate what was such an unknown. I had six Trailblazers in their own right be part of the selection process, and go through 260 individual nomination stories, making sure that each and every one of them was honored.

"So many people from so many different walks of life put their time and energy into making it what it was, and did so out of the kindness of their hearts. We didn't have a massive amount of money, which meant I couldn't honour the artists in the way I should've done. But everybody was so happy to still do it, it was a real labour of love and I'm so honored and privileged. I'd say to them regularly, would you like a kidney?"

Whilst she accredited each and every member of her team with hard work and dedication, Roni also described how she worked night shifts at Morrissons throughout the event's filming, and ran on very little sleep in order to get the job done - a testament to her own incredible work ethic and drive to make things happen.

As it stands, this years Inspirational Women of Portsmouth awards have amassed an impressive 6,300 views, vastly surpassing the number of people who would usually attend the in-person events. Families of performers and recipients all around the world have been able to view the ceremony, one upside of the online format.

The YouTube film is just over an hour and a half long, presented by The Fabulous Josh and Amba Tremain in the beautiful surroundings of the empty New Theatre Royal, Roni seemed to be bursting with pride for every individual involved; telling me that both Josh and Amba deserved to be world-famous, and after watching their natural charisma and talent showcased upon the stage, it's easy to see why.

Beyond the awards themselves, Roni and the whole team at Pamodzi are focused on other ways of empowering communities, with plans to branch out to further demographics in the future.

"There's a little bit of a running joke between me and my friends," Roni told me, "that because I'm constantly coming up with ideas of new projects, and if I get that look in my eye they should avoid me or risk ending up roped into a photo shoot campaign or something!

"The work I do with Pamodzi is basically split up into three strands. I've got the schools work, community work, and the awards. One of the things I'm working on is to introduce more conversations about mental health, as our mission statement is to celebrate communities, but also to lean into difficult conversations. I feel like there's a lot to be said about our culture's relationship to mental health, particularly surrounding attitudes towards men's mental health.

"I'm also looking at creative work within schools, and how to enhance the curriculum of dance movement. That feeds me immensely and I'm really grateful to be able to do that. I like to introduce elements of storytelling in everything I do, so hopefully with this work, and surrounding the Inspirational Women event next year - dependent on funding - I can do some more of that.

"I'd also love to do a project looking at ethnic minorities, and their relationship with the city. Celebrating cultural diversity within the city is important, and I'm looking to do a project based on young women of colour and their experiences in that way."

From the way that she talked about each of her projects and ideas, it was clear that Roni does what she does out of pure passion, and a deep sense of care and responsibility for each of the issues she raised. One of the most prevalent themes in our conversation was that of energy, and Roni's own was infectiously positive and kind, leaving me with great feelings of warmth and excitement to see just what she would set her mind to achieving next.

To find out more about the incredible work being done by Roni & the team at Pamodzi, visit their website here.

