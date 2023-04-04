Towcester bypass to become a cul de sac

Author: Avril Phool Published: 1st April 2023 02:25

Satelitte picture of Towcester relief road northern end.

The new works on the A5 south of Towcester at Cowpastures Lane are clear to see - with Cowpastures Lane is now being closed at the junction and civil engineering works being undertaken to connect the Towcester relief road to the A5 Trunk Road.



However whilst this southern end of the work is taking place there is as yet no agreed connection to the A43 to the north.



Originally the plans were for a connection near Swinneyford Farm layby.



It looks very much like the relief road will become a cul de sac, the feared access road for the construction of more properties in the so called sustainable urban extension - the Persimmon Bloor massive increase in housing to the south of Towcester.



Towcester will have a long cul de sac rather than a bypass. There have also been fears that it will make a good hard standing for travellers to make camp too.



There will be no respite to the town centre and Market Square from a constant flow of heavy lorries often through the night as ongoing works or incident on the M1 force traffic through the market town.



Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Avril Phool from highways said, “It was always our plan to have a full bypass but this morning it looks like this is not going to happen and indeed the relief road will be a road to nowhere.

"Essentially this means we will have a giant cul de sac around the south side of Towcester.”

