Nomination Q&A Session for potential candidates and agents

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th March 2024 09:43

An online session is being held for prospective candidates and agents in the forthcoming Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 at 12.30pm via teams and will be an opportunity to ask questions about the nomination process, the timetable, the deposit required and other steps required to stand as a candidate.

Anyone who would like to attend the online event or has any questions should email PARO@westnorthants.gov.uk.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to find out more can contact the team on the email address above and they will be happy to answer any queries.

The Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election takes place on Thursday, 2 May 2024. For more information on the election, along with further details on electoral registration, postal and proxy vote applications, please visit westnorthants.gov.uk/electoral-services

