The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Clocks Spring Forward

Author: James Rudd Published: 30th March 2024 09:46

Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday morning at 1 amSt Lawrence Church in Towcester, photographed during the summer fete yonks ago now!

Don't forget, clocks go forward on Sunday morning at 1 am one hour from GMT to British Summer Time.

British Summer Time begins on Sunday 31st March 2024.

Although the clocks are changing to British Summer Time no one seems to have mentioned it to the weather! Its been a long wet winter!

The Editor of Towcester and South Northants online daily news and what's on guide AboutMyArea/NN12 always struggles to remember if they go back or forward.

However this helps, the old adage:

"Spring Forward, Fall Back"

Certainly that extra hour of daylight at the end of the day makes a massive difference and heralds the summer.

Yes we lose an hour's sleep this time.

Oh and the shorts are due out too.

 

 

