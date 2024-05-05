Environmental Policy for Northampton Town Centre to be considered

Published: 5th May 2024

The town is undergoing extensive regeneration with multi-million-pound projects taking shape including Market Square, and Abington and Fish Street, with further schemes set to start in the coming months.

Businesses would need to make sure their bins are appropriately stored and put out only when they’re due to be collected, or face enforcement.

The area covered would extend to the inner ring road, bounded by Mounts, Campbell Square, Broad Street, Horse Market, St Peter’s Way, Victoria Promenade, Cheyne Walk and York Road. The pilot might be extended to other areas of West Northamptonshire in due course.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “The new policy reflects our commitment to creating a cleaner and more welcoming environment for those living and working in, or visiting Northampton town centre.

“There is a huge amount of work going on to improve the centre of town, with a new-look Market Square, new street scenes and lots of high-quality residential properties.

“It’s incredibly important that we deal with some of the inappropriate bin storage that goes on in the area, thereby improving the environment for everyone.”

The Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy would, along with new leisure facilities and the current improvements, elevate the town centre's appeal encouraging more people to use it, as well as making the town centre safer to access for our residents and visitors.

Key highlights of the proposed policy include:

Timed waste collections: Designated waste collection windows to ensure bins are set out for collection only at specific times

Business support: Guidance to help businesses adjust to the changes

Clear labelling policy, identifying which bin belongs to which business

Enforcement measures: following an initial education phase, enforcement action to ensure compliance with the policy.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “To breathe new life into our town centres, it's essential for businesses, the community, and local authorities to collaborate.

“Revamping areas into flourishing spaces by tackling issues like indiscriminate bin placement is a key aspect of this.

“Regeneration isn't just about financial investment; it's about cultivating community pride and creating a distinct sense of belonging.”

The policy has undergone extensive consultation with stakeholders, including the Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Town Council, commercial waste providers and the Northampton Forward Board. More than 400 town centre businesses were engaged with directly during this time.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “Ranks of bins on the street are a blight on the street scene. They are also a magnet for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

“A lot of taxpayer’s money is being invested in improving our town centre and these bins detract from the enhancements we are striving to deliver.

“It’s vital that we do something about these bins to improve the town centre environment for our residents and visitors to Northampton.”

The implementation of this policy would align with the council's broader ambitions for a cleaner and greener environment, contributing to the wellbeing of the community and enhancing the overall quality of life in Northampton Town Centre.

Cabinet will discuss the proposed policy on Tuesday 7 May 2024 and further details can be found in the report on the council website. If approved by Cabinet, work with businesses to help them comply will begin in June.

