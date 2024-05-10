Towcester Farmers Market Nears Capacity
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 7th May 2024 13:37
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 10th May 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.
There will be another new stall this month joining the regular stall holders, selling smoothies, and more stalls expected to join in the coming months too. This means that if everybody attends as expected, the market will be close to capacity for the space allocated to hold the monthly event.
We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available, although there has been the occasional transgression in recent months.
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
