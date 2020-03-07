Police to hold community event in Towcester
|Published: 5th March 2020 10:38
Police in Towcester will be holding a community event on Saturday 7th March 2020.
Local officers, crime prevention specialist and representatives from Neighbourhood Watch, Street Watch, Toolwatch and Barclay’s fraud team will also be on hand to provide crime prevention advice and information.
The Sawpits Centre (the old library)
Richmond Road
Towcester
NN12 6EX
Saturday 7th March 2020
From 10am until 2pm
Come along and see us there – all are welcome
