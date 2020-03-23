NN12

Local News Calling all pop-up Samaritans and Northants Community Groups in the Covid-19 fight Author: Kathryn Hall Published: 23rd March 2020 16:31 Pop-up Good Samaritans and community groups keen to get involved in the fight against the Coronavirus are being urged to make themselves known to the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Community Resilience team, to ensure there is adequate support across the county for people in at risk groups, those living alone and those self-isolating from COVID-19. Pop-up Good Samaritans and community groups keen to get involved in the fight against the Coronavirus are being urged to make themselves known to the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Community Resilience team, to ensure there is adequate support across the county for people in at risk groups, those living alone and those self-isolating from COVID-19.

Since the crisis began to unfold, countless groups have emerged and individuals have come forward to help in the effort to get essential supplies to those people who are having to self-isolate.



As social distancing measures increase and the public are urged to stay at home, these groups and individuals play an increasingly important role in keeping our most vulnerable people safe and stocked up with medications and supplies.



Now emergency planners from the county’s coronavirus System Co-ordination Centre are urging these groups to come forward to register themselves, in order to ensure that they receive up to date information and access to critical supply chains. Groups can register by either completing an online form at



Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Adult Services at Northamptonshire County Council, Anna Earnshaw, said:



“It is incredible how many people have made themselves available to help those most in need in these extraordinary times. It is these examples of selfless community spirit which will help us through this. We are aware people are advertising their services in their local areas through Facebook or mail drops. The level of community response is amazing to see.



“We are asking these support groups to contact us and register their details. This will not only mean they will be able to receive the very latest up to date information about the current situation in their local area, it will also allow them to access essential supply chains for the people needing help. It will also allow us to point them to people that we know need help.



“We will also be able to map out where such offers of support are available in the county and where there are areas of less support which need addressing. Together we can work to ensure those people who need the most help receive it.”



“If you are not already part of one of these groups and nothing exists in your area at the moment, there is nothing to stop you setting up your own support network."

