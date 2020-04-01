  • Bookmark this page

Corona Virus - What is "furloughing"?

Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 1st April 2020 09:55

Corona Virus - What is "furloughing"?Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy said, “We have put together an informative document covering the support options available, from the government, for businesses and individuals.
 
Covid-19 Government Support Available
 
"A couple important points for businesses that we would like to highlight are detailed below;
 
"If you pay VAT and do not want your usual Direct Debit taken in April, May, and June you MUST cancel your VAT Direct Debit, otherwise the money will be taken by HMRC automatically on the usual due date, once the VAT return is submitted. The government has agreed to this.
 
"The minimum period of furlough leave is three weeks.”
 
"If you would like to discuss any of the points, please contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam or Paul on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul @cedas.co.uk.
 

