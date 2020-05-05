Property market remains confident despite lockdown

Author: Craig Bees Published: 5th May 2020 11:59

Lockdown Property - viewings only available on-line until lockdown is relaxed

With signs of the lockdown being relaxed in the next few weeks, there was more positive news on the property front with a survey indicating good times ahead for buyers and sellers.

A Rightmove survey has shown that four in ten (40%) buyers and sellers said they were going ahead as planned with over half (54%) adding that whilst they have postponed their plans for now, they were planning to continue post-lockdown.

The number of visitors on the property website initially dropped by 40% at the start of lockdown but have been recovering slowly over the past few weeks. Last week they are up over 20% compared to the first few days of lockdown.

So the message is clear - buyers and sellers want to continue with their plans once they are able to.

The survey also showed that some home hunters may be considering not just a new home but a new location with city dwellers especially keen to move, including the nation’s capital. This time last year, 42% of London’s capital property enquirers were looking to move outside of the city and this has now risen to over half (51%).

There is a similar trend in Edinburgh where 60% of residents are looking to move outside (up from 53% a year ago) whilst in the Second City, Birmingham, half of those living there are enquiring inside the city and half outside the city, up from 45% looking outside in 2019.

There have been similar shifts in other cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and Bristol.

The numbers show that it’s not unusual for there to be a large proportion of people planning to buy outside the city they’re living in, especially if they’re looking to get value for money. Since lockdown, we’ve seen a notable shift with more people contemplating a move outside their city.

This is all good news for Towcester and South Northants in general given the area’s proximity to mainline stations and the motorway network. With a national sales office in Park Lane, London and marketing targeted at commuter buyers, when the UK starts to return to normal, we are expecting a spike in out of area enquiries.

Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow

Tel: (01327) 359164

Fax: (01327) 359166

