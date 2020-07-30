NN12

Local News Sergio Perez to miss British Grand Prix weekend Author: Will Hings Published: 30th July 2020 20:32 Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, the Racing Point team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend's race.

Following the announcement that Sergio Perez the locally based Racing Point F1 driver has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, the Racing Point team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race.



Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport.



The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon.



Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course.