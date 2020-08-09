NN12

Local News Potterspury Car Boot Sale finally gets underway in 2020 Published: 4th August 2020 09:42 Potterspury Car Boot Sale back for 2019 The Potterspury Car Boot Sale returns for 2020. Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Potterspury Car Boot said, "Potterspury Car Boot is situated just off the A5 between Stony Stratford and Towcester behind the Super Sausage cafe, we are a very large car boot that has been running for over 21 years. "The 2020 season gets undereway on Sunday 2nd August 2020 from 9 am." The car boot sales then run every Sunday until the end of September weather permitting.



Located behind the Super Sausage Cafe at Pottesrpury, well sign posted from the A5. On the ‘A5’ between Stony Stratford & Towcester 1000’s of genuine bargains

Come join hoards of keen buyers

Award Winners

Voted best ‘Local Car Boot’

Excellent low cost entertainment

Sell your unwanted goodies

The event is well advertised and attended

Easy to find with good facilities

To book call 01908 543008 or just turn up. Full details on http://www.potterspurycarboot.co.uk/ To keep within the new Social Distancing measures we are introducing a new system for both buyers and sellers. SELLERS arrival time will be 8am, NO SOONER, you will be parked straight onto the then when everyone is parked payment will be taken by a contactless card machine or cash but no change given.

All cars and small vans will be £10, Large vans £15

BUYERS arrival time will be 9am, there will be strictly NO ACCESS to the sellers area until 9am,

PLEASE DO NOT COME EARLIER.

Entrance fee will be £1 per person (under 15's free)

Please have correct change as we have a no change policy for entrance fee into the field for both sellers and buyers

MASKS MUST be worn when entering the cafe area and toilets.

These changes have been put in place to ensure your safety and ours,

Please adhere to these measures put in place and play your part in keeping us all save.

