Potterspury Car Boot Sale finally gets underway in 2020

Published: 4th August 2020 09:42

The Potterspury Car Boot Sale returns for 2020.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Potterspury Car Boot said, "Potterspury Car Boot is situated just off the A5 between Stony Stratford and Towcester behind the Super Sausage cafe, we are a very large car boot that has been running for over 21 years.

"The 2020 season gets undereway on Sunday 2nd August 2020 from 9 am."

The car boot sales then run every Sunday until the end of September weather permitting.

Located behind the Super Sausage Cafe at Pottesrpury, well sign posted from the A5.

On the ‘A5’ between Stony Stratford & Towcester

  • 1000’s of genuine bargains
  • Come join hoards of keen buyers
  • Award Winners
  • Voted best ‘Local Car Boot’
  • Excellent low cost entertainment
  • Sell your unwanted goodies
  • The event is well advertised and attended
  • Easy to find with good facilities
  • To book call 01908 543008 or just turn up.

Full details on http://www.potterspurycarboot.co.uk/

To keep within the new Social Distancing measures we are introducing a new system for both buyers and sellers.

  • SELLERS arrival time will be 8am, NO SOONER, you will be parked straight onto the then when everyone is parked payment will be taken by a contactless card machine or cash but no change given.
  • All cars and small vans will be £10, Large vans £15
  • BUYERS arrival time will be 9am, there will be strictly NO ACCESS to the sellers area until 9am,
  • PLEASE DO NOT COME EARLIER.
  • Entrance fee will be £1 per person (under 15's free)
    Please have correct change as we have a no change policy for entrance fee into the field for both sellers and buyers
  • There will be hand sanitising stations when entering the site, toilets and cafe with social distancing signs throughout.
  • MASKS MUST be worn when entering the cafe area and toilets.
  • These changes have been put in place to ensure your safety and ours,
  • Please adhere to these measures put in place and play your part in keeping us all save.
  • PLEASE DO NOT COME EARLIER THAN THE STATED TIMES
