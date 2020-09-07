Make a Change... Become a Town Councillor

Author: Steph Campbell Published: 11th August 2020 08:47

Make a Change …… Become a Town Councillor



Applications are invited to fill a casual vacancy for a Town Councillor to represent Brackley South. An election will take place by co-option during the Brackley Town Council Meeting on Monday 7th September 2020 via Zoom.



Anyone who meets the criteria, is passionate about their local community and wants to make a difference to the lives of its residents are encouraged to apply. Most people can stand for election, however there are a few rules.

Candidates must be a British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth or the European Union, and 18 years or older on the day you become nominated for election.



Full criteria for prospective candidates is available from the Town Clerk by telephone, email or visit the Council website www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk



