Racing Point happy with grid positions for Spanish Grand Prix

Author: Will Hings Published: 15th August 2020 17:53

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point, “P4 and P5 on the grid is an excellent effort by the team and sets us up nicely for a strong race tomorrow. We’ve spent the sessions so far making sure that we understand the hot conditions, how to manage the tyres, and especially how to set the car up for Sunday. Hopefully, all that hard work pays off tomorrow and we can be in the fight for a podium finish. Both drivers did a great job and don’t forget Checo has only recently recovered from the virus. It was good to see them both equally matched out there.”



Sergio Perez

“That was a challenging qualifying, but I’m really happy with P4. It was extremely hot out there and there were changes in wind direction in the final sector throughout the session. We had to be very careful preparing the tyres on the out lap, not pushing too hard because the track was so hot. It was also a physical challenge having missed the last two weekends. The key tomorrow will be getting a strong start, so that we have the track position to make our strategy work. Overtaking will be difficult and tyre management will be a real challenge. I’m very pleased that – once again – we’ve been able to show the strengths of the car in different conditions and on a different circuit.”

Lance Stroll

“That was a hot one! Canadians aren’t made for this heat. I prefer the snow! I’m really happy for the team: P4 and P5 is a great result. It was challenging out there with the heat and the strong wind into the final sector. My Q3 lap was good, although I think I lost a tenth into Turn 10 – but I gave it everything and the car was strong today. It’s clear that tyre management will be very important in the race, but it’s also difficult to overtake here. We’re definitely in a great position to fight for good points tomorrow.”



