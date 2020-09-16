A lakeland perspective - talk at Towcester Camera Club

Award winning landscape photographer John Gravett AFIAP ARPS DPAGB BPE4* will visit us via Zoom on 16th September 2020 to present to us "A Lakeland Perspective" - open to non members

Award winning landscape photographer John Gravett AFIAP ARPS DPAGB BPE4* will visit us via Zoom on 16th September to present to us "A Lakeland Perspective".

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester Camera Club siad, "We are delighted to be able to welcome John to Towcester Camera Club.

"John both lives and teaches workshops in the Lake District (and abroad) and having lived in the lakes for the best part of 20 years, he has a fabulous knowledge of the area. He started as a sports photographer in the 1980s before moving into photographing gigs, theatre, architecture, commercial and landscape.

"John will present a pictorial journey through the four seasons in the Lake District. Stunning imagery is John’s stock-in-trade, but he will also cover the critical elements of composing and creating technically brilliant images. John’s compositions are a combination of a great eye for shapes and details but also his ability to pre-visualise a photo and to use the tools (camera, lens, filters) in the field to capture the best quality image data.

"For anyone interested in John’s workshops, please check out https://www.johngravett.com/. John was also a contributory photographer to the acclaimed Lee Filters book “Inspiring Professionals” and in 2017 published a book on “PhotoShop for Landscape Photographers” by Crowood Press.

This talk is open to non-members by payment of a £5 fee via our website: http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/autumn-speakers.php A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers. The updated club website details other summer activities and forward programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk , with another master practitioner, wildlife photographer Danny Green, coming up in November.

John Gravett’s visit follows our Summer Speaker Series, in which we welcomed 4 very varied and undeniably outstanding photographers to present their specialism to club members and the wider public, all speakers being happy to share hints and tips alongside showing a wealth of high quality images.

Event 4 in Towcester Camera Club’s virtual Summer Speaker Series was the virtual visit from Belfast of Ross McKelvey MPAGB MFIAP FIPF EFIAP/p FBPE. In Ross’ own words: “Exhibition Photography has been my passion for several years.” Ross presented with humour " A Selection of my Works". Check out his work, which includes some breath-taking portrait images, at https://www.rossmckelvey.co.uk .

Event 3 saw Cherry Larcombe presenting to us on “Creative Flower Photography”. She provided her audience with a fantastic array of flower imagery, covering a broad sweep of different creative techniques, clearly describing how each image was created. To see what you might have missed, a snapshot of Cherry Larcombe’s creative flower photography is at https://www.flickr.com/photos/146809620@N08/

Event 2 was a lively and thoroughly engaging presentation from architecture master practitioner Martine Hamilton-Knight presenting to us on “30 Years of Shooting Architecture Commercially”. Martine Hamilton-Knight’s market-leading commercial architecture portfolio may be found at www.builtvision.co.uk

Event 1 was an outstanding showcasing of sports imagery and technique by David Keep: take a look at David Keep’s outstanding images covering sport and much more https://www.davidkeepphotography.co.uk or via his YouTube channel.

All four presentations were full of great images and have delivered loads of tips on a variety of techniques, with plenty of opportunity to ask questions of the expert speakers. They demonstrated the value of the ZOOM platform in the current situation. Not only have we found that virtual meetings have enabled us to access speakers who would normally not be available to us, it has also given greater flexibility simply and clearly to review digital images on our dedicated sharing platform, it has given the facility to share resources to demonstrate techniques so that we can continue to learn together.

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

COVID-19 developments have necessitated Towcester Camera Club switching temporarily from bi-weekly physical meetings at St. Michael’s Church Room in Silverstone to bi-weekly virtual meetings. The club will resume physical meetings only when advice suggests that it is safe to do so. In the meantime, members have continued to meet virtually and successfully, using the ZOOM platform. In fact, the Zoom platform has provided a view of what is possible: it has allowed members to develop learning in ways that are not easy to deliver to a physical audience and has allowed us access to fantastic long-distance speakers we would not normally be able to attract. The club's range has broadened and members are actively sharing ideas and techniques via monthly set themes and image sharing. From September the club will be introducing a third (virtual) session per month following a rotating programme of “Monthly Challenge", "Camera Club Surgery" and "Competition Readiness".

The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/contact.php or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/



Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester Camera Club

