Hamilton takes 90th win in Mugello

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 13th September 2020 21:52

The Brackley basef Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team scores a 1-2 finish, with Lewis emerging from a chaotic first race at Mugello - which featured two red flags - to win the Tuscan Grand Prix



Lewis secured the 90th victory of his career, his sixth of the 2020 season and first at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Valtteri crossed the finish line in P2 - completing a 1-2 finish for the team.

This result marks the 100th F1 win of the modern era for Mercedes.

Lewis has now scored 222 points finishes, which is a new F1 record.

The result caps off a successful day for the team and our partners, after our junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli clinched the FIA Karting European Championship and Petronas Yamaha SRT took victory in MotoGP's race at Misano.

Lewis (190 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 55 points from Valtteri (135 points)

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (325 points) leads Red Bull Racing (173 points) by 152 points in the Constructors' Championship

Driver Chassis No. Grid Result Fastest Lap Lewis Hamilton F1 W11 EQ Performance/01 P1 P1 1:18.833 Valtteri Bottas F1 W11 EQ Performance/03 P2 P2 1:19.432

Strategy Start Stop 1 Stop 2 Stop 3 Stop 4 No.44 Soft Medium (9) Hard (33) Medium (45) Soft (46) No.77 Soft Medium (9) Hard (32) Medium (44) Soft (46)

Today was one of the most challenging days, physically and mentally, I've experienced. I'm pretty exhausted to be honest, but it feels fantastic to win such a crazy race. It's all a bit of a daze and felt like three races in one day. It was incredibly tough out there, this track is phenomenal and Valtteri was pushing me hard, so it wasn't easy at all. With all the restarts and the focus that was required, it was really hard. The first start wasn't great and I lost the place to Valtteri, but then the second start was better and I got the place back. I had a comfortable advantage after that point but then there was another red flag. Anything could have happened on those restarts but fortunately on the last one, I got my best start of the day and was able to maintain my position. Valtteri was always right there with me and I couldn't make a single mistake, otherwise he'd be right there to pass me on the straight. A huge thank you to the team here at the track and back at the factories for all their hard work to make this result possible, and this is a brilliant circuit, so I'd love to come back in the future.

It feels like we had three races today and it was really tough out there. The first part of the race went well for me, but also was pretty short. I had a dream start and maintained my position on the first Safety Car restart. Once I lost the position to Lewis on the second start, it was really tricky to get it back. I did everything I could and was pushing really hard, especially in the middle stint so I could maintain the distance. But when you are behind, you need to slide the car more and that uses up your tyres. There weren't many opportunities once I lost the place, but that's how it goes, and I just need to keep pushing and keep trying to get better. And that's what I'll do.

What an unbelievable race today with so many red flags and restarts. There was so much going on and it proved to be quite a tough day for all the teams. First of all, I'm glad to see that everybody is safe and okay after the incidents during today's race. The crash on the main straight looked very scary, as did Lance's off. For us, it was a great race and a fantastic result for the team with a 1-2 finish at Mugello. Both of our drivers put in very strong performances and it's just what we'd hoped for. Well done to everyone in the team. To extend the lead in the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships feels good and now we have one weekend off, before we go again in Russia.

That's the 100th win since Mercedes returned to F1 as a manufacturer in 2010 and a really proud milestone for everyone in Brackley, Brixworth and Stuttgart. What a race though! Plenty of starts kept it pretty exciting. Lewis lost out at the first one with a bit of wheelspin off the line. Valtteri also had a tough time with marbles on the left-hand side of the grid for the final restart and lost a place to Riccardo. The Safety Car restart was probably more challenging than the race start itself. We'd spent a long time this morning talking it through, we knew that the Safety Car lights would go out really late which meant the lead driver can't go early as everyone will sit in their tow and pass. Valtteri was controlling the pace at that stage and timed it well, but behind him it looked like a few cars had gone slightly too early and it caused a bit of chaos which brought out the red flag. It was one of those races where it's normally hard to stay in front, as it's so hard to guess what's going to happen next. But the team and drivers did a fantastic job and it's a really nice way to finish this triple header.



