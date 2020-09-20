NN12

>

News

>

Local News Silverstone Park Enterprise Zone "a magnet" for high tech, high growth businesses Author: Carl McKellar Published: 20th September 2020 09:38 258,000 sq ft development close to being 40% let ahead of completion 258,000 sq ft development close to being 40% let ahead of completion MEPC is close to naming a further three businesses that will be locating to new HQ style industrial properties being constructed inside its latest Enterprise Zone development at Silverstone Park.



The full development, 258,000 sq ft in all and comprising 13 industrial properties, is currently on course to be completed before the end of 2020.



The properties include six terraced and seven detached units, ranging from 6,000 sq ft to 40,000 sq ft in size.



Notably, the establishment of a new spine road through the Enterprise Zone has opened up the remaining development land and links all of MEPC’s latest industrial schemes at Silverstone Park.



CLICK HERE to view latest aerial video footage of the development.



Last week, MEPC confirmed that KW Special Projects, with a cutting edge Digital Manufacturing Centre, will be based in one of the premises (20,376 sq ft). This followed MEPC’s announcement in July that international drinks and lifestyle brand EIGHTY-ONE from Switzerland will locate to a 26,330 sq ft property as it expands into the UK.



MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, enthused: “Even in these challenging times, Silverstone Park is proving a real magnet for specialist facilities in advanced engineering and companies with ambitious growth plans.



“We are at the final stages of finalising tenancy agreements with several more really exciting businesses – potentially this will mean 40% of the development is already let. We look forward to announcing news of these businesses in the near future.”



Chris Kimber-Nickelson, MEPC’s Senior Development Manager for Silverstone Park, added: “We will be ready to hand over the first of the units within the development this month (September).



“The project is going very well and is on course to complete on its ‘post-COVID’ timeline (early December). We may even be done before then.



“The bulk of the operations such as steelworks, concrete and cladding, is now complete.



“With the six terraced units we are at ‘finishing trade’ stages – painting walls, skirting boards, tiling floors etc.”



Carter Jonas and DTRE are MEPC’s appointed letting agents for Silverstone Park. Carter Jonas’ Ed Lifely said: “The high quality stock and collaborative business environment that Silverstone Park offers has continued to attract a range of world leading occupiers.



“The demand has been proven with a number of pre-lets prior to practical completion.



“As an agent it has been a pleasure to be involved with such a high quality scheme, with our client’s faith in the Silverstone Technology Cluster now being rewarded.”



Construction of the industrial units has been overseen by MEPC’s appointed contractor Barnwood Construction. Michael Sparks Associates (architecture), Glanville Consultants (structural engineering) and Ridge & Partners (construction consultancy) have also played key roles. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.